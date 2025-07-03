WFIT's Local News Update July 3, 2025 AM

Beach crossovers and stairs are trouble for turtles.

Ramps, crossovers and stairs on Space Coast beaches may be trouble for sea turtles. Rick Glasby has more…

The Sea Turtle Preservation Society is asking Brevard beachgoers to look for turtles that may be stuck under beach ramps and dune crossovers. You are asked to call in any sightings of trapped turtles to the Society. Volunteers want to start tracking the data to figure out whether any infrastructure improvements could help the issue. But remember it’s illegal to touch sea turtles.



DeSantis restores money to buy lands in the Florida Wildlife Corridor

What had at first looked like a veto by Governor Ron DeSantis for money to buy land in the statewide wildlife corridor is actually a shifting of funds. Two hundred million dollars will be used to preserve sensitive lands.

The money had appeared on a list of items vetoed by the governor as he signed the state budget for the upcoming year. But he actually reinstated money that had been swept by lawmakers from funds previously set aside for land acquisition.

Jason Lauritsen is with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation. He says having a consistent source of money is essential for land purchases.

“It enables staff to be efficient, to plan ahead. Having that $200 million in there for continuing to move deals along the pipeline - that's important. Some of the land deals are pretty complex, and they're not things that you can do over the course of a few weeks.”

The money will be used to buy key links in the proposed Florida wildlife corridor around the northern Everglades and between two national forests in north Florida.



Governor in 2026

As of July 2, 2025, twenty-six candidates have filed to run for Florida governor in 2026.

Due to term limits, Gov. Ron DeSantis will not be able to run again in 2026.

The primary election will be Aug. 18, 2026, followed by the general election on Nov. 3, 2026.

Best, worst times to be on the road in Florida during Fourth of July week. Here's the timing

A record 72.2 million Americans are expected to travel domestically for the July 4th week.

Nearly 4.6 million Floridians will travel, most by car.

That's likely due to July 4 coming at the start of a three-day weekend, the first long July 4 weekend in nearly a decade.

Gas prices have been bouncing around lately, but they're on course to remain more than 31 cents lower than they were during last year's holiday.

The best travel times are before noon.

The worst times to travel will be from afternoon to early evening. The busiest day on the road will be Sunday, July 6.

AAA, which responded to nearly 700,000 customers stuck on the side of the road during the holiday period last year, urges everyone to get their car in shape before driving.

Fourth of July 2025: Here's where to celebrate across the Space Coast

Cities and municipalities across the Space Coast are gearing up for their annual Independence Day celebrations. From fireworks to parades to patriotic concerts, there’s something for everyone..

To celebrate the Fourth of July: Arrive early and pack plenty of water, snacks, sunscreen, and bug spray. Traffic can be heavy, so plan your route in advance and consider carpooling with friends.

For a complete listing of the area’s celebrations, go to www.Floridatoday.com

More: www.floridatoday.com