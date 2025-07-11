WFIT Local & State News - July 11, 2025 PM

US Senate debates restoring NASA funding.

US Senate leaders have proposed a nearly $25 billion budget for NASA in 2026. That’s slightly more than the current year's funding. The proposed budget aims to protect NASA science programs and prioritize the Artemis moon missions. This comes amid concerns over potential budget cuts proposed by the White House and a significant number of NASA staff departures.

Next rocket launch.

SpaceX is targeting early Sunday morning for the next rocket launch from the Cape. Liftoff is scheduled for 12:31AM Sunday. The payload is a geostationary communications satellite for Israel.

In other space news, at a news conference yesterday, NASA had more bad news for Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. Steve Stich, NASA commercial crew program manager, said there is a “strong chance” that the next flight of Boeing’s CST-100 commercial crew vehicle will be a cargo flight - no crew will be onboard. The first time that Starliner might fly with crew again will be toward the end of next year.

Brevard CRA’s escape with funds intact.

The Brevard County Commission rejected an attempt by Commissioner Katie Delaney to begin dissolving community redevelopment agencies throughout the county. Delaney wanted to redirect property tax revenue to Brevard County Fire Rescue. The proposal initially targeted three Community Redevelopment Agencies: Diamond Square in Cocoa, Eau Gallie in Melbourne and the Merritt Island Redevelopment Agency. Delaney argued that CRAs have outlived their purpose, and that the fire department needs the funds more. But she was unable to get her motion seconded, so it never came to a formal vote.

Florida lawmakers file suit over Alligator Alcatraz.

Five Florida Democratic legislators who were denied access to the Alligator Alcatraz immigrant detention center have filed a lawsuit in the Florida Supreme Court. They argue that being denied access on July 3 was a violation of a state law that allows members of the Legislature to inspect all state correctional facilities. The lawsuit requests that Florida legislators be allowed unannounced access to the facility.

Here come the jellies.

Southeast winds common during this time of year may bring jellyfish to Space Coast shores. While all jellyfish sting, only about 70 of the 2,000 species pose a serious threat to humans.

Common jellyfish in the area include the Portuguese man-of-war, moon jellyfish, lion's mane jellyfish, and cannonball jellyfish. You can treat a jellyfish sting with vinegar or baking soda to neutralize the toxin.

Brevard school resume in one month.

Beach days are fast disappearing for Brevard public school students. Classes resume one month from today, on August 11th for most students. Time to check those back-to-school sales.

Babcock/ Palm Bay Rd intersection closed this weekend.

A reminder: The intersection of Babcock Street and Palm Bay Road will be closed this weekend to repair the traffic signals. Look for detours from 8PM today until 6AM next Monday.

Florida’s most hated bug.

What bug do Floridians hate the most. The answer may not be what you expect. A study examined online search data to figure out the “most searched for and feared” insect in Florida. And no, it’s not cockroaches. Instead, the study reveals that the most reviled bug for Florida residents is the mosquito. That’s true for most southern states. But as you travel further north, the mosquito is replaced by ticks and spiders as the most hated insect.

