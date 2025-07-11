WFIT's Local News Update July 10, 2025 AM

NASA gets new temporary administrator.

NASA has a new acting interim administrator. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

President Trump named Sean Duffy, Department of Transportation Secretary, to replace Janet Petro as NASA head. Duffy will also continue as Transportation Secretary. He was a reality TV star and ESPN commentator before entering politics. Officials at NASA were caught unaware by the announcement on Wednesday evening. They had been expecting Petro to remain in place until a permanent replacement is named. But some felt Petro, former Kennedy Space Center Director, did not have the political sway necessary to influence President Trump.

Meanwhile, Jared Isaacman, who was nominated by Trump as NASA Administrator and then removed from consideration, posted on social media that selecting Sean Duffy was a good move.

Everglades National Park considered 'in danger' by United Nations group

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, formally decided to keep the Everglades National Park on the List of World Heritage in Danger.

Advocates applaud the decision and are still concerned about a newly opened detention camp nearby.

The list is designed to inform the international community of the need for conservation for sites around the world.

Everglades National Park was on the list from 1993 to 2007, and 2010 until now.

UNESCO claims that Everglades National Park’s aquatic ecosystem “continues to deteriorate” due nutrient pollution and urban and agricultural growth, among other things.

They also cited concern for the rise of sea level due to climate change.

Eve Samples is the executive director of Friends of the Everglades.

“We’ve seen the Everglades under assault on many fronts in recent years, and the urgency in terms of protecting this vital ecosystem is more evident then ever.”

This comes as Friends of the Everglades joined other environmental groups in a lawsuit to halt activity on Alligator Alcatraz. They cite environmental concerns on the Everglades.



Brevard Schools' '25-'26 calendar

Brevard County students return to school on August 11, 2025, with kindergarten starting August 14 and pre-K on August 18.

Key dates in the first semester include Labor Day (Sept. 1), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-28), and winter break (Dec. 22-Jan. 2).

Spring break is scheduled for March 23-27, 2026, and the school year ends for students on May 27.

A complete list of 25-26 school year dates is available at floridatoday.com



CW Theater closing

After over two decades in business, West Melbourne's CW Theater will be closing its doors this summer.

The location opened as Cinema World in 2000 and was the first movie theater in Brevard County to feature tiered stadium-style seating.

The theater's parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 3.

The theater will be closing in early August but will continue screening films until then.



Tawny crazy' invasive ants in Florida

Tawny crazy ants are an invasive species in Florida known for forming supercolonies that displace native wildlife.

These reddish-brown ants, about 1/8 inch long, bite and excrete formic acid like venom to kill or drive away other insects and small animals, including honeybees, wasps, spiders, birds, lizards, rabbits, and even domestic pets. They outcompete other ant species, including fire ants.

According to the University of Florida, complete eradication is unlikely in areas where they are established, but professional pest control and preventative measures can help suppress their populations.

