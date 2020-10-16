Verdi Eco School

COOPERATIVE SCHOOL COMMUNITY

As a nonprofit, cooperative school, Verdi EcoSchool continues to evolve and grow into the best version of itself: an organization in which the entire school community shares responsibility for running the school. In cooperative schools, which are also sometimes referred to as parent participation schools, the focus is on creating a school in which all stakeholders work together for the collective good and benefit of the student body.

Cooperative schools are based on the premise that strong and positive school-family relationships are the foundation of an effective education. Parent involvement/participation is not just about volunteering/attendance at events but a recognition that the health of the School Family extends into the parent-child relationship.

