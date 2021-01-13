-
President Biden on Wednesday spoke to bringing the nation together in his first remarks as president of the United States.
-
On this week’s show, we’ll explore what a new president means for the Sunshine State and how the old one might wield his power.
-
For much of the past year, state transportation officials heard strong opposition to plans for three major new toll roads in Florida. But the controversial projects aren’t dead. They were back before the Legislature just last week.
-
Appropriations Chairman Jay Trumbull says possible assistance from the federal government won't make up for the shortfall.
-
The article of impeachment accuses President Trump of "incitement of insurrection" for his comments and actions leading up to last week's riot at the Capitol. Watch the proceedings live at 9 a.m. ET.