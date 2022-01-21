© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

The Florida Senate approves new redistricting maps, and now awaits the House versions

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published January 21, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST
The state Senate Committee on Reapportionment approved this district map on Thursday.
Floridaredistricting.gov
/
The state Senate Committee on Reapportionment approved this district map on Thursday.

The Florida Senate passed bills creating a new Florida congressional map and redrawing of state Senate districts with bipartisan support.

Only four Democrats opposed the congressional map the chamber approved Thursday, and three voted against the Senate districts.

The congressional map creates a new 28th district in central Florida that should favor Republicans. But most Democrats supported the plan.

Democratic Sen. Linda Stewart said the process was open and fair.

The state constitution requires that districts be compact, contiguous and drawn without benefitting a political party or candidate.

The House still needs to approve its version of the congressional map, and differences between the plans need to be resolved. It will then go to Gov. Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2022 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Politics & Government
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press