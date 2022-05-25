Brevard lawmaker sparks uproar with 2nd Amendment tweet against Biden

State Rep. Angie Nixon of Jacksonville didn't mince words after a fellow legislator took a shot at President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

The president called for stronger gun laws when he spoke to the nation Tuesday after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Brevard County responded on Twitter: "I have news for the embarrassment that claims to be our President — try to take our guns and you’ll learn why the Second Amendment was written in the first place."

The tweet ignited a firestorm on social media, and Nixon, a Democrat, jumped in. "You’re a damn disgrace Randy Fine. A disgrace," she tweeted.

"This sounds like a threat to the President of the United States. First you pillage education funding, then you try to steal funding from Special Olympics programming and now you’re threatening POTUS. Your rhetoric and that of (Gov. Ron) DeSantis causes things like the Buffalo Massacre."

You’re a damn disgrace Randy Fine. A disgrace. — Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) May 25, 2022

Other twitter users also castigated Fine. Some posted pictures of children killed in Uvalde. Several said they had reported Fine for threatening the president.

"So, your solution to the gun violence & school shootings, that continue here weekly … is to threaten more violence," wrote divapbitz. "Yeah, that seems effective. I mean it’s definitely worked so far, right?"

JoyceWhiteVance tweeted: "This is the language of fascism, not democracy. In a democracy, we don’t threaten the president with guns."

Fine posted a response to his critics a few hours later.

"The reaction exposes the lie of the left that they just want 'common sense gun control," he tweeted. "They want one thing and one thing only — gun confiscation and an end to the 2A — and the notion that Americans will exercise their right to fight them makes them go crazy. Boo hoo."

