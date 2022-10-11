Want to vote? Tuesday is the deadline to register

New voters have until Tuesday to register to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election, which includes races for Congress, governor, other statewide offices, state Legislature, judges and others.

Duval County residents also will elect a sheriff.

Here's what you should know about registering to vote:

How can I check whether I'm registered?

Go to the Florida Department of State website: registration.elections.myflorida.com/CheckVoterStatus

Who is eligible to vote in Florida?

You must:

Be a U.S. citizen and Florida resident.

Be 18 years old (you may pre-register to vote if you are 16 years old).

Not now be adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored.

Not have been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored.

Not claim the right to vote in another county or state.

Submit your valid Florida driver's license number or Florida identification card number. If you do not have either of these, you must provide the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you have not been issued a Florida driver's license number, Florida identification card number or Social Security number, you must write "none.



Where can I register?

Florida residents can register to vote online at registertovoteflorida.gov/home or through their county supervisor of elections office.

You also can apply at a Florida driver license office, tax collector's office that issues driver licenses or Florida identification cards or a voter registration agency, such as public assistance offices, centers of independent living, armed forces recruitment offices and public libraries.

Can I register the day I vote?

Florida does not allow same-day registration, unlike 21 other states that allow eligible voters to register and cast their ballot on the same day during early voting on Election Day.

What is the deadline to change my address?

There is no deadline to update your voting address in Florida. Registered Florida voters can update their address at any early voting location in the county where they now live or at the Election Day polling place for their new residence. People displaced by Hurricane Ian also can have their supervisor of elections office send a vote-by-mail ballot to a temporary address where they are currently staying.

What other dates should I remember?

Oct. 29: Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballots through your supervisor of elections office.

Oct. 29–Nov. 5: Early voting period. Some counties may offer additional early voting days starting Oct. 24.

Nov. 8, Election Day: Final day to vote in Florida’s general election.



What if I have other questions?

Anyone with questions or who encounters voting problems can call or text the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683).

Copyright 2022 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.