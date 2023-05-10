Florida Matters digs into the impact of the recent legislative session to Floridians

This week on Florida Matters, we look at the impact of the state legislative session that wrapped up last week.

Lawmakers approved a $117 billion budget and passed laws on guns, housing and education. They also passed a slate of bills that could help Gov. DeSantis if he runs for president.

Host Matthew Peddie asked a panel of journalists about what it all means for Florida residents, especially in the Tampa Bay region.

Lynn Hatter is news director with WFSU Public Media in Tallahassee. Jason Garcia is an investigative journalist and author of the Substack newsletter, Seeking Rents. And William March is a Tampa Bay area-based political reporter.

In addition to the conversation above, below are some extra excerpts of the conversation:

