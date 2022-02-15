© 2022 WFIT
Acid Test

Mozart's Attic & Acid Test tell the story of Orpheus and Eurydice

Published February 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST
Orpheus_and_Eurydice-header.png
Orpheus Leading Eurydice from the Underworld | Painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1861)

The story of Orpheus and Eurydice comes to us from Classical Greece and lives on to this day on the Broadway stage.

This week’s Mozart’s Attic features Claudio Monteverdi’s 1607 setting of the tale of the bereaved troubadour who descends into the underworld and strikes a bargain with Pluto to bring his bride back to the land of the living -- if only he can conquer his own demons. We’ll hear a performance of l’Orfeo in an authentic production on February 20.

But that’s not all. This week’s program will air in conjunction with a performance of Anais Mitchell’s Hadestown — a 2010 version of the same legend — on Acid Test this Thursday, February 17, at ten o’clock.

That’s two versions of a story that’s thousands of years old, and you can take your pick this week on WFIT.

