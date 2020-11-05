Mozart's Attic November 8th at 6:00 p.m.

It was 1783 and Mozart was living in Vienna. He planned a visit with his new wife, back home to Salzburg, where it must have seemed that everyone was mad at him. The Archbishop had had him thrown out of the cathedral, and his father was grumbling about his willful ways — he didn’t approve of the wife either. So Mozart went armed with a new major work in the hope of fending off some of the criticism: the Great C minor Mass. It’s our featured work this Sunday.