© 2020 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
20190773-mozart_s_attic-web-icon.png
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic November 8th at 6:00 p.m.

GettyImages-165536721-1024x787.jpg

It was 1783 and Mozart was living in Vienna. He planned a visit with his new wife, back home to Salzburg, where it must have seemed that everyone was mad at him. The Archbishop had had him thrown out of the cathedral, and his father was grumbling about his willful ways — he didn’t approve of the wife either. So Mozart went armed with a new major work in the hope of fending off some of the criticism: the Great C minor Mass. It’s our featured work this Sunday.

Tags

Mozart's AtticClassical Music
Stay Connected
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)