On The Flipside: Interview with John Hall of Orleans

JOHN HALL/NO-NUKES/FUKUSHIMA INTERVIEW

On The FlipSide Archives

I recently came across an interview I did on WFIT 10yrs ago with former US Congressman, Co-founder of the band ORLEANS, and my friend, John Hall. We discussed the No-Nukes concerts, and the tragedy at Fukushima that had happened just weeks before in Japan.

I added a brief re-cap of that conversation, from a chat John and I had this weekend, at the end of the first interview.

I will also have a tease from our recent interview on Tonight's On The FlipSide w Java John,

discussing one of my favorite songs by Orleans (written by John & Johanna Hall). Next week I'll feature more of the interview as Orleans prepare to roll through Florida several times in the next few months, including the King Center in September.

Thank you, John!

On The FlipSide

