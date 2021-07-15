© 2021 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday July 18th at 6:00 p.m.

Published July 15, 2021 at 8:40 AM EDT
Back a hundred or so years ago, before the radio, the phonograph and other such devices, a parlor piano was a source of amusement for some. If two players were available, duets were often played.

Publishers scrambled to print fresh music for “piano, four-hands,” and many a composer was obliging when it came to writing something for the amateurs. Of course, some others saw artistic opportunities in this newly fashionable combination, and they wrote music that no dilletante was likely to master.

We’ll look at some of these keyboard duets this week.

Classical Music
