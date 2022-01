This week we’re going to devote the entire program to music performed by the Kronos Quartet.

Formed in 1973 in Seattle, these four virtuoso musicians didn’t so much break the rules as ignore their existence as they performed music from the Renaissance to the 21st century; from most of the inhabited continents; and from sonata form to acid rock. There’s nobody else anything like them and there never has been. We’ll scratch the surface this Sunday.