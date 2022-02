When is a prelude not a prelude? When it doesn’t lead to something else? Apparently not.

Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Gershwin, Scriabin, and other composers wrote heaps of preludes that are actually preludes to nothing, and if they failed to deliver something musically meaty to follow, at least they left us with some nifty preludes. We’ll look at some of these this week in a program of preludes.