Mozart's Attic celebrates Bach's birthday this Sunday March 27th at 6:00 p.m.

It’s an all-BACH program this Sunday as we celebrate Johann Sebastian’s March 31,1685 birthday.

We’ll hear a playlist of shorter works that just begin to scratch the surface of his massive output, and then, beginning in the second hour, we’ll hear a complete performance of the B Minor Mass, an original-instrument recording conducted by Nicholas Harnoncourt with the Concentus Musicus Wien, the Wiener Sangerknaben, and the Chorus Viennensis. It’s a festive reading of Bach’s score for sure.