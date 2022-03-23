© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic celebrates Bach's birthday this Sunday March 27th at 6:00 p.m.

Published March 23, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT
johann-sebastian-bach---mini-biography.jpg

It’s an all-BACH program this Sunday as we celebrate Johann Sebastian’s March 31,1685 birthday.

We’ll hear a playlist of shorter works that just begin to scratch the surface of his massive output, and then, beginning in the second hour, we’ll hear a complete performance of the B Minor Mass, an original-instrument recording conducted by Nicholas Harnoncourt with the Concentus Musicus Wien, the Wiener Sangerknaben, and the Chorus Viennensis. It’s a festive reading of Bach’s score for sure.

Tags

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
