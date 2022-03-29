© 2022 WFIT
mozartsattic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 3rd at 6:00 p.m.

Published March 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT
ClaraSchumannGebWieck-e1568378209369.jpeg
Clara Wieck Schumann

As a pianist and as a composer, Clara Wieck Schumann hobnobbed with some heady company: her husband Robert, of course, johannes Brahms, Joseph Joachim, Antonin Dvorak, and others. She was the peer of many, and the better of more than a few.

As a 19th-century wife, however, music was not her main role, and we have very little of her work as a composer. We do have some, though, and this Sunday we’ll hear her rarely performed Piano Concerto in A minor, her only orchestral work.

