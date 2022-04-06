© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 10th at 6:00 pm

Published April 6, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT
maxresdefault.jpeg

We have a program of music by English composers this Sunday — from Medieval and Renaissance songwriters whose names have been lost to us over the centuries to some of the 20th-century figures who have put Albion back on the musical map after a few years when the world’s attention was focused more on other musical centers…… And we’l have music from some of those years too.

Alas we only have three hours, and we’ll have no trouble filling them with music that kept Olde England Merrie over hundreds of years — some of them tumultuous.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey.
