Mozart's Attic Sunday April 10th at 6:00 pm

We have a program of music by English composers this Sunday — from Medieval and Renaissance songwriters whose names have been lost to us over the centuries to some of the 20th-century figures who have put Albion back on the musical map after a few years when the world’s attention was focused more on other musical centers…… And we’l have music from some of those years too.

Alas we only have three hours, and we’ll have no trouble filling them with music that kept Olde England Merrie over hundreds of years — some of them tumultuous.