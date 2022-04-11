© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 17th at 6:00 p.m.

Published April 11, 2022 at 8:51 AM EDT
Heinrich Schutz
Heinrich Schutz

In 1623, Heinrich Schutz, working in Dresden during the privations of the Thirty Years War, wrote an oratorio for Easter that was the first known such work by a German composer. Admittedly, it isn’t a terribly cheerful work, but for Schutz these were not terribly cheerful times. What he did was plant a seed, a musical setting by a worldly composer with a following of students, that would culminate a century later in the cantatas and oratorios of any number of German composers. You can probably think of a few.

And 399 Easters later, we’ll feature it on Mozart’s Attic.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
