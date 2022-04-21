© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 24th at 6:00 p.m.

Published April 21, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT
It’s only natural that there should be an affinity between various genres of music, and that includes classical and more popular formats — musical comedy, for example, or jazz.

Sometimes, musicians in one field or the other have dabbled in a different idiom, and occasionally a figure from one has made a career change by switching to another.

This week, we’ll look at some composers and songwriters who have shared more than one limelight. The names will all be familiar — Gershwin, Kern, Rodgers, Marsalis, Bernstein and others — but the selections might be somewhat extra-curricular. Or maybe not. It depends on your point of view.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
