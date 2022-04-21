Mozart's Attic Sunday April 24th at 6:00 p.m.

It’s only natural that there should be an affinity between various genres of music, and that includes classical and more popular formats — musical comedy, for example, or jazz.

Sometimes, musicians in one field or the other have dabbled in a different idiom, and occasionally a figure from one has made a career change by switching to another.

This week, we’ll look at some composers and songwriters who have shared more than one limelight. The names will all be familiar — Gershwin, Kern, Rodgers, Marsalis, Bernstein and others — but the selections might be somewhat extra-curricular. Or maybe not. It depends on your point of view.