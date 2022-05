Paul Hindemith, Kurt Weill, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Igor Stravinsky had little in common — except that they chose not to live and work in their native countries: lands with inhospitable political situations that would only get worse. Coincidentally, they all ended up in the United States.

On this week’s program, we’ll listen to some music from these four composers who chose to absent themselves from the Third Reich and the Soviet Union.