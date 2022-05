Last week we heard from some composers who, through luck or prescience, were able to escape the authoritarian regimes of 20th-century Europe.

This Sunday we’ll hear music from seven who were not so fortunate. Some of the names are familiar — Prokofiev, Khachaturian, Shostakovich — others much less so — Krasa, Klein, Eben, and Laks. Some survived the times, others did not.

Artists vs. tyrants: who won?

We only know who gets the last word.