© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mozartsattic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday June 5th at 6:00 p.m.

Published June 1, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
beethoven18045josephm-hler_fix-eb8bb4b95b1599ab6a6bd40f725798db46126143-s1600-c85.jpg
Wikimedia Commons
/
A portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven, painted in 1804 by W.J. Mähler.

By the turn of the 18th century, Vienna, the musical center of Europe, the city of Mozart and Haydn, was ready for something new and exciting, and that’s what it got with the arrival of Beethoven. The country bumpkin from Bonn had come to town to make his fortune as a pianist, but soon he was writing his own music as well, taming new concepts of drama and tension and using them to infuse his scores as no one had ever done before.

One of the early large-canvas works from this period was the Piano Concerto No. 3, our featured work this Sunday.

Tags

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)