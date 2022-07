It was 1765, and Mozart was now nine years old — old enough to write his own symphonies, thank you.

He already had three of them to his credit, but two of those were mostly the work of grown-ups. This fourth symphony might be a little clumsy, but that only goes to show that it was really his.

Mozart’s Fourth: it’s this week’s installment in our cycle of all 41 Mozart symphonies — to be continued.