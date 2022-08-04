© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday August 7th at 6:00 p.m.

Published August 4, 2022 at 8:01 AM EDT
DEA/G Dagli Orti/De Agostini/Getty Images
Mozart as a child at the harpsichord, in a painting by Joseph-Siffred Duplessis.

When we left nine-year-old Mozart last week, he was in London with his family and with four symphonies to his credit. Even though only two of those were authentically his, still that’s not bad for a kid that age.

Now it was time for the Traveling Mozart Musical Tour to move on. The next stop was The Hague, and the next Symphony was another short, three-movement piece for strings, horns, and oboes. By now he had convinced the grown-ups to mind their own business and stop interfering with his symphonies. We’ll hear the result with this week’s episode, as we proceed with the complete cycle of the Mozart symphonies.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
