Mozart's Attic Sunday August 7th at 6:00 p.m.

When we left nine-year-old Mozart last week, he was in London with his family and with four symphonies to his credit. Even though only two of those were authentically his, still that’s not bad for a kid that age.

Now it was time for the Traveling Mozart Musical Tour to move on. The next stop was The Hague, and the next Symphony was another short, three-movement piece for strings, horns, and oboes. By now he had convinced the grown-ups to mind their own business and stop interfering with his symphonies. We’ll hear the result with this week’s episode, as we proceed with the complete cycle of the Mozart symphonies.