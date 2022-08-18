© 2022 WFIT
WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday August 21st at 6:00 p.m.

Published August 18, 2022
We’ve been following the progress of young Master Mozart — now going on twelve years old — as he embarks upon the rather busy year of 1768, in which he composes a three-act comic opera at the request of the Emperor: not bad at any age.

We’ll concern ourselves with his initial project of the year, another symphony, his seventh.

No longer is his music a mere curiosity produced by precocious child. Mozart is now producing works that stand on their own merit.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)