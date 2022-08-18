Mozart's Attic Sunday August 21st at 6:00 p.m.

We’ve been following the progress of young Master Mozart — now going on twelve years old — as he embarks upon the rather busy year of 1768, in which he composes a three-act comic opera at the request of the Emperor: not bad at any age.

We’ll concern ourselves with his initial project of the year, another symphony, his seventh.

No longer is his music a mere curiosity produced by precocious child. Mozart is now producing works that stand on their own merit.