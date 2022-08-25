© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday August 28th at 6:00 p.m.

Published August 25, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
Evreybody’s heard of Beethoven and Brahms, but most composers never attained that degree of fame. This week we’ll look at music by some of those whom most people have never heard of. We’ll do it with a sampling from about 600 years worth of work from composers who haven’t — or haven’t yet — become household names.

And, of course we’ll check up on one who did become exactly that as we continue our cycle of the symphonies of Mozart. He’s twelve years old now, and he has been busy with eight symphonies to his credit.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
