Mozart's Attic Sunday August 28th at 6:00 p.m.

Evreybody’s heard of Beethoven and Brahms, but most composers never attained that degree of fame. This week we’ll look at music by some of those whom most people have never heard of. We’ll do it with a sampling from about 600 years worth of work from composers who haven’t — or haven’t yet — become household names.

And, of course we’ll check up on one who did become exactly that as we continue our cycle of the symphonies of Mozart. He’s twelve years old now, and he has been busy with eight symphonies to his credit.