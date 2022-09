Antonio Vivaldi set the Gloria of the Latin Mass to music in an ambitious, and for him unusual, choral work that was either lost or forgotten for more than two centuries. It was finally performed again in 1939.

Twenty years after that, in 1959, Francis Poulenc took the same idea and wrote a choral Gloria of his own.

There’s no mistaking the two, but they are both remarkable works, and we’ll hear both this Sunday.