Mozart's Attic Sunday September 11th at 6:00 p.m.

Contemporary English composer John Rutter is celebrated for the pageantry of his anthems, and his music received some prominent use during the recent jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.. We’ll look at his 1985 Requiem as our featured work this Sunday.

And of course we’ll check in to see how Wolfgang Mozart is coming along with his string of symphonies. He’s up to number ten now, and he’s writing so much music that it would be easy to lose track. Oops, this IS number ten, right?