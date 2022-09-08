© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday September 11th at 6:00 p.m.

Published September 8, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT
John Rutter conducting in Hong Kong in July of 2017.

Contemporary English composer John Rutter is celebrated for the pageantry of his anthems, and his music received some prominent use during the recent jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II.. We’ll look at his 1985 Requiem as our featured work this Sunday.

And of course we’ll check in to see how Wolfgang Mozart is coming along with his string of symphonies. He’s up to number ten now, and he’s writing so much music that it would be easy to lose track. Oops, this IS number ten, right?

Mozart's Attic
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
