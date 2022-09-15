Mozart's Attic Sunday September 18th at 6:00 p.m.

This Sunday we look back at some of the conductors of the first half of the last century:Toscanini, Koussevitzky, Beecham, Walter, Stock, Stokowski, and others.

Fearsome personalities, some of them, and legendary figures on the podium, they brought classical music to the masses via the recording studio and later the airwaves. We’ll hear from sixteen of them in a program chock full of actual historical recordings, remasters, and re-releases of performances going back to the nineteen-teens.