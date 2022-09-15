© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday September 18th at 6:00 p.m.

Published September 15, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT
Leopold Stokowski

This Sunday we look back at some of the conductors of the first half of the last century:Toscanini, Koussevitzky, Beecham, Walter, Stock, Stokowski, and others.

Fearsome personalities, some of them, and legendary figures on the podium, they brought classical music to the masses via the recording studio and later the airwaves. We’ll hear from sixteen of them in a program chock full of actual historical recordings, remasters, and re-releases of performances going back to the nineteen-teens.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
