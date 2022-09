Bohemian patriot and composer Bedrich Smetana is well known for his tone poem depicting the traverse of one of eastern Euroope’s great rivers, the Moldau. but that’s only one of the six movements of his series, Ma Vlast, My Fatherland.

We’ll hear all six of the tone poems encompassing the land, the history, and the legends of this country that is now mostly part of the Czech Republic this Sunday.