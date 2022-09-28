© 2022 WFIT
WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday October 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

Published September 28, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT
Highland Wedding at Blair Atholl, by David Allan (1786)
Highland Wedding at Blair Atholl, by David Allan (1786)

We’ll be looking at some Scottish music this Sunday, going back to the Middle Ages and Renaissance, and then contrasting that with some more modern works, some written by Scotsmen and some not. We’ll be leaving the bagpipes behind for this visit to Caledonia.

And then we’ll continue along with our cycle of the Symphonies of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. We’ve been folowing him since he was an eight-year-old curiosity in London. Now he’s fifteen and still on the road with thirteen symphonies to his credit.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
