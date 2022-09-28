Mozart's Attic Sunday October 2nd at 6:00 p.m.

We’ll be looking at some Scottish music this Sunday, going back to the Middle Ages and Renaissance, and then contrasting that with some more modern works, some written by Scotsmen and some not. We’ll be leaving the bagpipes behind for this visit to Caledonia.

And then we’ll continue along with our cycle of the Symphonies of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. We’ve been folowing him since he was an eight-year-old curiosity in London. Now he’s fifteen and still on the road with thirteen symphonies to his credit.