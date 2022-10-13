© 2022 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday October 16th at 6:00 p.m.

Published October 13, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
G F Handel
Circa 1726, German-born composer George Frederick Handel (1685 - 1759). (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A public entertainment to distract attention from an unpopular ruler has a long tradition. What, after all, was the Roman Colosseum built for?.

In 1717, the exceedingly unpopular King George I of England thought he’d give it a try, and so he enlisted court composer George Frederic Handel to write some music for a floating concert on the Thames. King George remained unpopular, but folks by the thousands lined the river banks to hear Handel’s Water Music, our featured work this Sunday.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
