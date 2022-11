We begin thiis Sunday with music of Shostakovich, Prokofiev, and Stravinsky. Then we look at works by Mozart contemporaries Franz Danzi and Carl Stamitz, as we also check in on Mozart himself, continuing along with our cycle of his complete symphonies — a project we began last July.

Then it’s off to 20th century England for two less-well-known works by Gerald Finzi and Benjamin Britten, one filled with heraldry, and the other a stylistic romp.