Mozart's Attic Sunday January 29th: Birthday Boys Mozart and Shubert

Two late January birthday boys, Mozart in 1756 and Schubert in 1797, both working in the same city, Vienna, with not so many years separating them, managed to produce music so diametrically opposite that they can be regarded as exemplars of the obsolescent High Classical period and the dramatic new Romantic style that took over music in the 18th century.

This week we’ll look at some of the characteristic works of these two masters in a time of transition for music.