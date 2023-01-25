© 2023 WFIT
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday January 29th: Birthday Boys Mozart and Shubert

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST
mozart-shubert-collage.jpg

Two late January birthday boys, Mozart in 1756 and Schubert in 1797, both working in the same city, Vienna, with not so many years separating them, managed to produce music so diametrically opposite that they can be regarded as exemplars of the obsolescent High Classical period and the dramatic new Romantic style that took over music in the 18th century.

This week we’ll look at some of the characteristic works of these two masters in a time of transition for music.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
