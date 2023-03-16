© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday March 19th: Contemporary American Composers

Published March 16, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
We’ll be looking at music from a half dozen contemporary American composers this Sunday with an hour of recent music that runs the gamut from new developments in old forms to a topicality as compelling as the nightly newscast.

And of course we’ll continue with the further adventures of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as he reaches the ripe old age of 23 and finds himself suffering the little town blues in Salzburg once again.

6:00 p.m. Sunday on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music