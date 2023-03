J.S. Bach was born on March 31, 1685, and we’re celebrating with an all-Bach program this Sunday, replete with Inventions and Fugues, Suites and Chorales, Sonatas and What-Have-You — all from this “simple church musician” who seemed to have absorbed all that went before him and influenced nearly everything that followed.

6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.