Mozart's Attic Sunday April 2nd: PDQ Bach

We’re going to throw caution — not to mention taste — to the winds this week as we spend an hour (it seems longer than that) with PDQ Bach and friends (both of them) on this Sunday’s program.

Peter Schickele, an otherwise respectable public radio classical music host, “discovered” the music of Johann Sebastian Bach’s forgotten son in 1965, and has spread his programs of musical satire ever since. We’ll sample his wares in a belated April Fool’s Day program on April 2.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.