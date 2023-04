Bach’s Easter Oratorio is considerably shorter than some of his similar works, and it’s also considerably less familiar.

On this Sunday’s program, we’ll have a performance of this curious work that combines some of Bach’s most festive music with episodes of pathos that seem contradictory at first glance, but maybe not so much on reflection.

