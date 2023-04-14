Mozart's Attic Sunday April 16th: Frederick Delius’ Florida Suite

English composer Frederick Delius’ story is far from unique. He wanted to devote his life to music; his father wanted him to pursue the family business.

The young son was shipped off to Florida, to be put to work running an orange grove, in the hope that a change of environment might change his outlook.

It didn’t make a businessman out of him, but it did giive hm the material to write a Florida Suite, and we’ll hear it on this week’s program.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

