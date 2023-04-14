© 2023 WFIT
p1694681-MozartsAttic.jpg
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic Sunday April 16th: Frederick Delius’ Florida Suite

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published April 14, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT
FrederickDelius.jpg

English composer Frederick Delius’ story is far from unique. He wanted to devote his life to music; his father wanted him to pursue the family business.

The young son was shipped off to Florida, to be put to work running an orange grove, in the hope that a change of environment might change his outlook.

It didn’t make a businessman out of him, but it did giive hm the material to write a Florida Suite, and we’ll hear it on this week’s program.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
