Rubinstein and Horowitz, Rachmaninoff and Schnabel, Hofmann and Horszowski — all hallowed names in the panoply of piano virtuosi of the last century.

This week we’ll look at some of the legendary masters of the ivories. And while we’re at it, we’ll hear some of the shorter jewels of the piano repertoire.

