Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Retracing the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 17, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT
mozart.png

It’s been nearly a year-long project — one that could only have been pursued on WFIT.

Since last July, we’ve been retracing the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the chronology of his symphonies, beginning when he was eight years old, and now as a mature composer at the height of his powers -- and at the last of his 41 symphonies.

We’ll hear that final symphony this week and then we’ll celebrate with some of the wide variety of music he left us after a short but remarkable life.

6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)