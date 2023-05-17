Mozart's Attic: Retracing the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

It’s been nearly a year-long project — one that could only have been pursued on WFIT.

Since last July, we’ve been retracing the life of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart through the chronology of his symphonies, beginning when he was eight years old, and now as a mature composer at the height of his powers -- and at the last of his 41 symphonies.

We’ll hear that final symphony this week and then we’ll celebrate with some of the wide variety of music he left us after a short but remarkable life.

