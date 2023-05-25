© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: John Adams’s opera Nixon in China

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published May 25, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT
The Metropolitan Opera
/

In 1972, United States President Richard Nixon flew to China to lay the groundwork for normal relations between the two countries after decades of hostility and isolation. It was among the most significant political developments of the last century, with implications that are still being sorted out today.

Fifteen years after the president’s trip, minimalist composer John Adams’s opera Nixon in China looked back upon the events of 1972, and we’ll hear what what he was able to capture about the spirit of that week in February on this Sunday’s program.

Sunday May 28th at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)