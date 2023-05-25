Mozart's Attic: John Adams’s opera Nixon in China

In 1972, United States President Richard Nixon flew to China to lay the groundwork for normal relations between the two countries after decades of hostility and isolation. It was among the most significant political developments of the last century, with implications that are still being sorted out today.

Fifteen years after the president’s trip, minimalist composer John Adams’s opera Nixon in China looked back upon the events of 1972, and we’ll hear what what he was able to capture about the spirit of that week in February on this Sunday’s program.

