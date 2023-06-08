© 2023 WFIT
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 Eroica

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published June 8, 2023 at 2:56 PM EDT
Napoleon Crossing the Alps-Jacques-Louis David-1805
A constantly renewed struggle: Beethoven’s Symphony No 3 had originally been dedicated to Napoleon.

The Eroica was the first of the so-called Great Symphonies of Beethoven, the one that changed all the rules by adding drama to the craftsmanship that had hitherto been the hallmark of great music.

This doesn’t mean that everyone liked it. It took some time for the audiences of the day to become accustomed to this noisy young fellow in their midst.

Now, two centuries later, the Eroica remains impressive, and we’ll hear it as this week’s featured work.

Sunday June 11th at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

