Mozart's Attic: Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 Eroica

The Eroica was the first of the so-called Great Symphonies of Beethoven, the one that changed all the rules by adding drama to the craftsmanship that had hitherto been the hallmark of great music.

This doesn’t mean that everyone liked it. It took some time for the audiences of the day to become accustomed to this noisy young fellow in their midst.

Now, two centuries later, the Eroica remains impressive, and we’ll hear it as this week’s featured work.

