Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Clara Wieck Schumann

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published June 15, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Clara Wieck Schumann
Clara Wieck Schumann

Clara Wieck Schumann was a piano virtuosa and to some extent a composer, but her importance to music far exceeds either of those endeavors. She was the central figure in a professional network that included her husband Robert, Josef Joachim, Johannes Brahms, Antonin Dvorak, and others — all while fulfiling the role of a woman in 19th-century German society.

Clara Shumann and her circle of influence is our topic for this Sunday’s visit to the Attic.

6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
Jay Lamy (Jayski)