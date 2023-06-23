Mozart's Attic: The peoples’ tunes of the United Kingdom

Folk music has provided inspiration to many a composer who was ready to look beyond the rules and traditions laid down in the conservatory curriculum.

We’ll hear some concert music with roots in the peoples’ tunes of the United Kingdom as adapted by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, Benjamin Britten, and Percy Grainger this Sunday — and just to keep them honest, we’ll hear some of the Real McCoy too, going back to the 17th century — maybe even earlier.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.