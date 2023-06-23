© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: The peoples’ tunes of the United Kingdom

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published June 23, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
Ralph Vaughan Williams
BBC
Ralph Vaughan Williams

Folk music has provided inspiration to many a composer who was ready to look beyond the rules and traditions laid down in the conservatory curriculum.

We’ll hear some concert music with roots in the peoples’ tunes of the United Kingdom as adapted by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Gustav Holst, Benjamin Britten, and Percy Grainger this Sunday — and just to keep them honest, we’ll hear some of the Real McCoy too, going back to the 17th century — maybe even earlier.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)