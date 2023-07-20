© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Tchaikovsky’s 6th Symphony and Giuseppe Verdi

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published July 20, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Wikimedia Commons
/
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

The final decades of the 19th century heralded the end of musical Romanticism throughout Europe, and it was much ballyhooed in Czarist Russia where the largely-German motifs, forms, and orchestrations were rapidly yielding to a new nationalistic school of music.

Not without a fight however, and Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Sixth Symphony stands as a final bastion — or a last gasp — of the central-European idiom that had dominated classical composition since the final days of Beethoven and Schubert.

We’ll look at Tchaikovsky’s last major work this Sunday. Then we’ll skip over to Italy to see what Giuseppe Verdi was doing at around the same time.

6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)