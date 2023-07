In his 31 years, Franz Schubert managed to write some 1500 pieces of music, which tends to indicate that he must have gotten an early start.

By the time he was eighteen, he had completed three symphonies, nine church works, a couple of hundred songs, and a smattering of chamber music.

We’ll look at some music from Schubert’s salad days on this Sunday’s program.

