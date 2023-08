We’re going to look at some Scottish, or at least Scottish-inspired, music this week.

We’ll start with the fruits of Felix Mendelssohn’s famous hike to the Hebrides, and then we’ll hear some music with genuine Caledonian roots.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.org.