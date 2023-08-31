Mozart's Attic: Musical Accounts of Battle

We’re going to hear everybody’s favorite battle piece, the 1812 Overture, this Sunday, but then we’re going to follow it with another musical account of battle: Sergei Prokofiev’s movie score for Sergei Eisenstein’s epic film, Alexander Nevsky.

It’s the true story of a 13th-century invasion of Russia by the Teutons, an invasion that was defeated by an army of Russian peasants led by Nevsky, with help from the ice of frozen Lake Peipus.

