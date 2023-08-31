© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT Features
Mozart's Attic

Mozart's Attic: Musical Accounts of Battle

By Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Published August 31, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
Alexander Nevsky, a Russian prince, leads an army and wages war against the Teutonic Knights, who attempt to invade and conquer the city of Pskov.
Wikipedia
Alexander Nevsky, a Russian prince, leads an army and wages war against the Teutonic Knights, who attempt to invade and conquer the city of Pskov.

We’re going to hear everybody’s favorite battle piece, the 1812 Overture, this Sunday, but then we’re going to follow it with another musical account of battle: Sergei Prokofiev’s movie score for Sergei Eisenstein’s epic film, Alexander Nevsky.

It’s the true story of a 13th-century invasion of Russia by the Teutons, an invasion that was defeated by an army of Russian peasants led by Nevsky, with help from the ice of frozen Lake Peipus.

Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on WFIT 89.5 FM, streaming at WFIT.org, or ask your smart speaker to play WFIT.

Tags
Mozart's Attic Classical Music
Jay Lamy (Jayski)
Originally from central Massachusetts, Jay has called the Space Coast home for more than 30 years. He began his association with WFIT in the late '90s as a dumpster diver for office furniture in response to a broadcast plea for a new chair from a frustrated disc jockey. (WFIT has come a long way since.)
See stories by Jay Lamy (Jayski)